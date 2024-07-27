India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 1st T20I: India face Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match on Saturday in Pallekele. This will be new head coach Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as Team India begins a new era. The T20 World Cup 2024 champions will be led by batter Suryakumar Yadav while Shubman Gill will be his deputy. As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have bowed out of the shortest format, it will be interesting to see a fresh Team India, under the guidance of Gambhir.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be played on Saturday, July 27.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Sony Liv App and Website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)