Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Aims To Break Rohit Sharma's Big Record, India Eye Whitewash
IND vs SL LIVE 3rd T20I Scorecard: India, who have already sealed the series, will be aiming to end things with a 3-0 whitewash.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Updates© X (Twitter)
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in the third T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday in Pallekele. After sealing the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead, Suryakumar Yadav and co will now aim for a whitewash. India won the first game by 43 runs before securing a seven-wicket victory in the rain-shortened second match. India captain Suryakumar Yadav aims to break Rohit Sharma's record. Surya needs 74 runs to surpass Rohit and become the Indian with most runs in T20Is against Sri Lanka. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule, Results and Medal Tally at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Updates
... MATCH DAY ...
The third and final T20I of the series between Sri Lanka and India awaits us at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. With India holding a 2-0 lead, there is no way back for Sri Lanka in the series but will aim to finish on a high note and carry momentum into the ODI series. The story for Sri Lanka has been marked by twin collapses, resulting in them squandering strong positions in both matches. In the series opener, they crumbled from 140/1 to 170 all out. In the second game, they were 130/2 at the end of 15 overs but lost 7 wickets for just 31 runs, finishing with only 161. It did not get any better from them as India made light work of the revised target of 78 runs in 8 overs. Sri Lanka’s top order has performed well, but their middle order has faltered. Charith Asalanka must lead the charge, and Kamindu Mendis, who showed promise in the last game, must also step up. All-rounders Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga have not had much impact and will need to improve their performances. Matheesha Pathirana has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, but he needs more support from Maheesh Theekshana and Asitha Fernando to avoid a clean sweep. On the other hand, India’s new era in T20Is, with Gautam Gambhir as head coach and Suryakumar Yadav as full-time captain, has begun just as they would have hoped. In both games, their bowling was put to the test, but once they found an opening, they barged through. Spin twins Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel have been particularly effective for the visitors. Arshdeep Singh has been consistently reliable, but his new ball partner, Mohammed Siraj, has blown hot and cold. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav have exemplified the aggressive brand of cricket India aim to play. Shubman Gill, who missed the last game due to a neck spasm, might return to the lineup, potentially replacing Sanju Samson. With the series already won, India may make additional changes to give bench players some game time. Will India complete the clean sweep? Or will Sri Lanka find the resilience to bounce back and salvage some pride? We shall find out soon enough.