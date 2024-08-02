The two stalwarts of Indian cricket Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in the team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Both of them will be playing an international game after a gap of one month. Virat and Rohit called time on their T20I careers after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, but the duo remain available for the ODI and Test formats. India's first ODI against Sri Lanka will take place at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 2.

The Indian players trained at the venue ahead of the opening ODI game, and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stole the limelight with some sensational batting in nets.

As both Virat and Rohit were smashing bowlers for fun, India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir kept a keen eye on their practice.

Watch it here:

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer also took part in batting practice. Even bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana put their batting to test in the nets, while Iyer delivered some spin bowling to the batters.

India's tour of Sri Lanka started on July 27 with the T20I series, with India securing a 43-run win. In the second T20I, India secured a seven-wicket victory in a rain-affected match. Meanwhile, the visitors clinched a win in the Super Over in the third match.

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is getting to host the 50-over matches. The second and third ODIs will be held on August 4 and August 7, respectively.

India's ODI Squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

