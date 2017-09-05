When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India will play the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka on September 6.

India will play the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka on September 6. © AFP

India would aim to cap off their super successful Sri Lanka tour with another ruthless victory in the one-off T20 International at Colombo on Wednesday. Any other result than India's resounding win looks highly unlikely tomorrow, considering the visitors' rampaging run in the preceding Test and ODI series, where they whitewashed the hosts 3-0 and 5-0 respectively. The game provides India an opportunity to fine-tune team combination ahead of the upcoming T20 home series against Australia and New Zealand. In total, India would play nine T20 Internationals this home season and all contests will be a three-match series.

When will the T20I between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on September 6, 2017.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka T20I be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka T20I will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

How do I watch India vs Sri Lanka T20I live?

The India vs Sri Lanka T20I will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I match will start at 06:30 PM IST.

Where can you follow the India vs Sri Lanka T20I match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka T20I can be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(With PTI inputs)