Ravindra Jadeja Comes Up With Epic Reply After Pallekele Test Suspension By ICC

In spite of being adjudged Man of the Match for his fine show in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Ravindra Jadeja ended the Test on a bad note as he was handed a one-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after accumulating six demerit points in a 24-month period. Jadeja, who bagged seven wickets and scored an unbeaten 70 runs, responded with a sarcastic tweet after the ban on him. "Hum sharif kya hue puri duniya hi badmash ho gayi," he wrote.

Jadeja has been suspended from the third and final Test of the series to be held from August 12 in Pallekele.

The incident took place on the final delivery of the 58th over of Sri Lanka's second innings when Jadeja, after fielding off his own bowling, threw the ball back at the batsman who had not left his crease. The on-field umpires deemed the throwing "in a dangerous manner" as it narrowly missed Dimuth Karunaratne.

The charges were laid by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge.

Jadeja's demerit points reached six within a 24-month period, following his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for which he received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points. He has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction.

Following this suspension, the six demerit points will remain on Jadeja's disciplinary record. If he reaches the next threshold of eight or more demerit points within a 24-month period, then they will be converted into four suspension points.