Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, Elects to Bat

Dinesh Chandimal-led Sri Lanka are on the brink of suffering a series whitewash in the third and final Test against India commencing on August 12. So far, India have come out on top in both the Tests played at Galle and Colombo and Sri Lanka by far look like a shadow of their past with no real intent to compete, let alone win a game. With injuries continuing to be a worry for the home side, the visitors have all bases covered by putting up an all-round show in the series as the hosts find themselves in a spot of bother, still struggling to find the right combination. Although a spirited second innings effort from the Lankans in the second Test match was not quite good enough to save Test match but it will keep them in good stead for the final Test match of the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

9:32 IST: Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bat first.

9:24 IST: Wriddhiman Saha plays his 100th first-class match today.

9:22 IST: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog for Day 1 of the final Test between India and Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has added one more feather to his cap after becoming the only India captain to win two Test series in Sri Lanka. Runs have come easy for the Indians in the series with Cheteshwar Pujara leading the list with a couple centuries to his name and an average of more than 100 so far. However, India will miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja in the final Test starting Saturday due to his suspension for breaching an ICC conduct code. With not too many changes expected to take place in the Indian side, the visitors will either opt for Axar Patel who has been included in the 15-member squad or Kuldeep Yadav who has impressed one and all with his bowling display in the practice games.