India vs Sri Lanka T20, Live Cricket Score: India Set For Total Domination On Sri Lanka

India would aim to cap off their super successful Sri Lanka tour with another ruthless victory in the one-off T20 International at Colombo on Wednesday. Any other result than India's resounding win looks highly unlikely tomorrow, considering the visitors' rampaging run in the preceding Test and ODI series, where they whitewashed the hosts 3-0 and 5-0 respectively. The game provides India an opportunity to fine-tune team combination ahead of the upcoming T20 home series against Australia and New Zealand. In total, India would play nine T20 Internationals this home season and all contests will be a three-match series.

India are on an experimentation drive ahead of the 2019 50-over World Cup and one name they could have tried here is Rishabh Pant, who was not named in the squad. It is all the more surprising since the selectors had an opportunity to send him for this stand-alone game when Shikhar Dhawan returned home to tend to his ailing mother this past weekend, leaving Ajinkya Rahane to open the innings in the fifth ODI.