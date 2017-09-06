 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka T20, Live Cricket Score: India Set For Total Domination On Sri Lanka

Updated: 06 September 2017 16:47 IST

Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli-led India would like to end the Sri Lanka tour on a high by winning the T20 match.

India vs Sri Lanka T20, Live Cricket Score: India Set For Total Domination On Sri Lanka
Live Cricket Score: India vs Sri Lanka T20I is being played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. © AFP

India would aim to cap off their super successful Sri Lanka tour with another ruthless victory in the one-off T20 International at Colombo on Wednesday. Any other result than India's resounding win looks highly unlikely tomorrow, considering the visitors' rampaging run in the preceding Test and ODI series, where they whitewashed the hosts 3-0 and 5-0 respectively. The game provides India an opportunity to fine-tune team combination ahead of the upcoming T20 home series against Australia and New Zealand. In total, India would play nine T20 Internationals this home season and all contests will be a three-match series.

Catch all the live action and updates of India vs Sri Lanka T20I straight from Colombo

India are on an experimentation drive ahead of the 2019 50-over World Cup and one name they could have tried here is Rishabh Pant, who was not named in the squad. It is all the more surprising since the selectors had an opportunity to send him for this stand-alone game when Shikhar Dhawan returned home to tend to his ailing mother this past weekend, leaving Ajinkya Rahane to open the innings in the fifth ODI.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Warushavithana Upul Tharanga Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Live Score
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Highlights: Virat Kohli Ton Helps India Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets, Sweep Series 5-0
India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Highlights: Virat Kohli Ton Helps India Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets, Sweep Series 5-0
India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Highlights: India Hand Sri Lanka Biggest Defeat At Home, Take 4-0 Lead In Series
India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Highlights: India Hand Sri Lanka Biggest Defeat At Home, Take 4-0 Lead In Series
India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Guide India To Series Win Vs Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Guide India To Series Win Vs Sri Lanka
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 31 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.