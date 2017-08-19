India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni Gears Up For 1st ODI In Dambulla

In a video uploaded by BCCI, MS Dhoni is seen all padded up and practicing hard.

India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni joined the India One-Day Internationals (ODIs) team on August 18 for a five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka which starts on August 20 at Dambulla. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been uploading a series of tweets where the visitors can be seen training hard for the series. In a newly uploaded BCCI video on Twitter, MS Dhoni is seen all padded up and practicing hard. The video is captioned as, "The cut, leave, drive, slog, upper cut, pull - @msdhoni batting session #SLvIND."

The BCCI, on Friday, tweeted out photos of the Indian team playing football to warm-up before the training session and wrote," It was @imVkohli vs @msdhoni vs @klrahul11 at the football today. #SLvIND."

After outclassing Sri Lanka, 3-0, in the three-match Test series, the Men in Blue with their explosive batting line-up with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dhoni and Hardik Pandya are ready for another series victory and will be looking to capitalise on the weak Lankan bowling attack.

Former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar, speaking exclusively to NDTV on Friday had said, "Sri Lanka's bowling looks a little bit weak."

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be looking for redemption in the ODIs under their new captain Upul Tharanga after Angelo Mathews stepped down from the post after a historic series defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe.

"Sri Lanka have always been stronger in the white-ball format, and I am confident that we will come out strong and beat India," Tharanga said.