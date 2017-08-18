 
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: 'At Dambulla For The ODIs Now,' Virat Kohli Posts Photo On Twitter

Updated: 18 August 2017 15:08 IST

The Indian team will play five ODIs and a lone T20 International in Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli-led team will play the first ODI on August 20 © Twitter

Virat Kohli-led India is all geared up to take on the hosts, Sri Lanka, for five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a one-off Twenty20 from August 20, after a successful 3-0 Test series whitewash. After Kohli and Co. arrived in Dambulla, the skipper took to Twitter to post a selfie and showcased the scenic beauty which Sri Lanka possesses. In the photo the skipper can be seen donning the ODI jersey, standing in front of a flight of steps leading to a pool. The photo is captioned as, "At Dambulla for the ODIs now, another beautiful location."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had on Thursday posted pictures of the team's arrival on Twitter. The BCCI tweeted, "#TeamIndia members arrive for the 1st ODI vs. @OfficialSLC at Dambulla #SLvIND."

Prior to this, on August 13, the 28-year-old right-handed batsman had posted another photo and captioned it as: "It's lovely to be able to be next to the nature. Good day everyone."

India with their explosive batting line-up with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Dhoni and Hardik Pandya are ready for another series victory.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be looking for redemption in the ODIs under their new captain Upul Tharanga after Angelo Mathews stepped down from the post of captain after a historic series defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe.

"Sri Lanka have always been stronger in the white-ball format, and I am confident that we will come out strong and beat India," Tharanga said.

However, the eighth-ranked ODI side do not have history on their side. They were swept aside by India 5-0 in their last ODI series in 2014, and more recently bowed out of the Champions Trophy in England in the first round.

Highlights
  • Team India will play the first ODI on August 20
  • India won the Test series 3-0
  • Kohli admires the scenic beauty of Sri Lanka
