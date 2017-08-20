India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score: India Captain Virat Kohli Wins Toss, Opts To Field

The Tests clinched without much of a strain, India will begin the journey to identify the core of their 2019 World Cup squad when they square off against a low-on-confidence Sri Lanka in a five-match ODI series, starting today. The visitors won the three-Test series by a comfortable 3-0 margin and will look to take that momentum into the limited-overs' leg of the tour as well. However, India are not treating this as just another bilateral ODI series. Chief selector MSK Prasad clearly outlined this, stressing on the aspect of fitness as Team India begins its preparations for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between India vs Sri Lanka straight from Dambulla

14:41 IST: Bhuvneshwar starts his second over. Dickwella uses the pace and flicks the ball over mid-on for a boundary.

14:40 IST: 8 runs off Pandya's over. Sri Lanka 9/0 in 2 overs.

14:38 IST: FOUR! Gunathilaka flicks the ball towards deep mid wicket. Excellent foot work from the left-hander. Sri Lanka 8/0 in 1.4 overs.

14:35 IST: Hardik Pandya comes into the attack.

14:35 IST: Excellent over from Bhuvneshwar. Just 1 run off the first over of the match. Sri Lanka 1/0 in 1 over.

14:31 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ready with ball. Here we go..

14:30 IST: Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella are making their way to the middle. Virat Kohli and boys are in a huddle.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga

14:00 IST: TOSS: India captain Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to field against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

13:53 IST: Toss is just few minutes away. Stay tuned.

13:50 IST: After clinching the three-match Test series, Virat Kohli and boys will aim for another series-clinching win.

13:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the first one-day international between India and Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

The Indian think-tank has made a lot of moves in this regard, and prima facie, the most important of them at present is the simple declaration that KL Rahul will bat at no.4 throughout this five-match contest. Rahul has only played six ODIs thus far in his short injury-prone career, and in all of them, he has opened the innings.