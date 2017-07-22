India Score 312/9 On Day 2 In Drawn Warm-Up Tie Vs Sri Lanka Board's President XI

India's top batsmen, including skipper Virat Kohli, got plenty of time in the middle as the visitors scored 312/9 on the second and final day of their warm-up tie against Sri Lanka Board's President XI which ended in a draw. Resuming at 135-3, overnight batsman Kohli slammed a fifty, while the rest of the middle-order -- Ajinkya Rahane (40), Rohit Sharma (38), Shikhar Dhawan (41) too looked in good touch as they spent some time at the crease before retiring. Overnight batsmen Kohli and Rahane batted for just eight overs today in the morning before retiring to give other a shot at some practice. Kohli had eight boundaries in his 78-ball innings, while Rahane scored three fours in his 58-ball stay.

Rohit and Shikhar then forged an 80-run partnership in 16 overs before retiring.

It was a good outing for Rohit, who was rested after the Champions trophy, as the Mumbaikar scored at a brisk pace and his 49-ball innings had a four and two sixes.

Shikhar, who is also competing for the opening slot, was fluent as he blasted seven boundaries in his 48-ball innings.

Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (36 not out) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (13) then took the crease after the 54th over but three overs later, the latter was dismissed by T Kaushal with Kithuruwan Vithanage taking the catch.

Pandya was the fourth Indian batsman to be dismissed.

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a 32-ball 18 studded with two fours, too was stumped by Weerakkody off Kaushal's bowling to become only the second batsman to be dismissed today.

Wriddhiman's 40-ball innings was laced with two hits to the fence.

Kaushal ended the day with figures of 14-0-81-2. Vishwa Fernando (2/37) and Vikum Sanjaya (1/64) were the other wicket-takers for Sri Lanka Board President XI.

Yesterday, Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja ran through the opposition before opener Lokesh Rahul made a solid return from a serious shoulder injury with a fifty in his first competitive fixture in four months.

All eight bowlers in the Indian squad had a go with chinaman Kuldeep (4/14 in 6.5 overs) and Jadeja (3/31 in 9 overs) standing out.

Opener Danushka Gunathilaka (74) and Lahiru Thirimanne (59) were the top scorers for Sri Lankan Board's President XI as they collapsed from 139-1 to 187 all out in 55.5 overs.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka Board President's XI: 187

India: 312-9 in 68 overs (Virat Kohli 53; Vishwa Fernando 2/37).