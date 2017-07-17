After Rohit Sharma And Ajinkya Rahane, It's Hardik Pandya's Turn To Experiment With His Hair

After Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, it is now time for Hardik Pandya's turn to flaunt his hairdo on social media. The young all-rounder decided to visit the hairdresser ahead of the long Sri Lanka tour that begins later this month. He took to Instagram to share his new look. "I have to say you are a true magician @aalimhakim .. I so loved it????," Pandya captioned the image on his official Instagram account. He was selected in the India squad for the three-match Test series starting July 26.

Not just Pandya, Indian opener Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane had also visited hair stylist Hakim Aalim for their makeovers.



Rohit, after the haircut, had shared a photo on his Instagram profile, captioning "#YayOrNay?".

While Sharma opted for a triangular rear, Rahane went for sharp cuts on the back.



"Never a bad hair day when this man @aalimhakim is around," Rahane wrote, while sharing his picture on Instagram.

Virat Kohli-led India are set to play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and one T20I against Sri Lanka during the long series that begins end July. The three Test matches will be played at Galle, Colombo and Kandy, respectively. This is the first time the two countries will be playing a full series (includes all three formats) in eight years.