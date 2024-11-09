In the form of his life, Sanju Samson has truly turned his world around with his brilliant consistency across formats. In his last six competitive games, the wicket-keeper batter has scored three hundreds, including one in the Duleep Trophy, hitting a purple patch that he arguably never did in his career before. Samson's 107 off 50 balls against South Africa, his second T20I hundred in as many matches after his 111 against Bangladesh last month, has helped him to partially brush off the tag of an underperformer.

Speaking to the broadcaster during the innings break, Samson admitted that he might get emotional if he things too much about his current run, as he has been waiting to get such recognition for the last decade.

"If I think a lot I will get emotional. I waited for this moment for 10 years, I'm very happy, grateful and blessed. But I would like to keep my feet on the ground, be in the moment and enjoy," Samson said after the end of the first innings.

Samson has often highlighted the need to be aggressive in the shortest format, showing intent that delivers results. Against South Africa in Durban, the cricketer from Kerala managed to do just that.

"Really enjoyed my time out there in the middle. I made maximum utilisation of my current form you can say," Samson said after collecting his player of the match award. "The intent, we have been talking about being aggressive and keeping the team ahead of yourselves. Once you play three-four balls you are looking for the boundary."

He knows that he plays a 'high risk high reward game." "I'm not thinking much, sometimes it pays off, sometimes it doesn't. I am happy it worked out well today." Even Samson's skipper Suryakumar Yadav spoke glowingly about the work put in by the player all through the last decade.

"The amount of hard work he has done in the last 10 years, doing the boring work, he is eating the fruits of that. He was in the 90s but still he was looking for a boundary, playing for the team and shows the character of the man and that's what we look for," Suryakumar said.

Advertisement

With PTI Inputs