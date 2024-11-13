India are all set to face South Africa in the third T20I of the four-match series in Centurion on Wednesday. This will be a crucial match as the series is currently level 1-1 and both the teams need to give their best to gain an unassailable lead. Talking about the second encounter in Gqeberha, the hosts dominated the proceedings as Suryakumar Yadav and co were restricted to 124/6. Later, the Proteas chased down the target with one to spare. India's shocking batting collapse has raised many questions on the team selection.

The biggest concern is regarding the poor form of opener Abhishek Sharma, who has constantly failed to deliver a big knock. He impressed everyone with his fiery century against Zimbabwe in July. However, in three T20Is against Bangladesh, he only scored 35 runs.

In the ongoing series against the Proteas, Abhishek got dismissed for 7 and 4. Recently, former India opener Aakash Chopra issued a warning for the young batter, stating that the time is running out for him.

"You are getting out in the first two overs itself, which means you are going too aggressive too soon. which may have worked in the past, but since it is not working now, give yourself a little time because if this time passes, it won't come back," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"You will then have to wait for the IPL to be good once again because when the next five-match T20I series happens against England, you will not be opening. Shubman (Gill) and Yashasvi (Jaiswal) would become available then, so how you will get a place to open? Sanju (Samson) has already taken one place. So I am saying that it is now do or die, now or never," he added.

Team India has found a reliable opener in the form of Sanju Samson, who recently hammered a ton against South Africa. Chopra further stated that Abhishek needs to perform, in order to secure his place as an opener.

"We need to talk about Abhishek Sharma once again because only two matches are left now. It's almost confirmed that Sanju Samson has taken one spot. Although he got out in the last match, he has scored two back-to-back centuries. The short ball problem Abhishek Sharma has, I feel he should leave that shot. You get out while trying to pull," he said.