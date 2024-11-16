A huge six from India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson's hit a female fan in the crowd leaving her in tears during the fourth T20I encounter against South Africa on Friday. Samson was in tremendous form as he slammed 9 sixes to remain unbeaten on 109 off just 56 deliveries. The incident took place during the 10th over of India's innings as Samson hit a mammoth six off Tristan Stubbs. The ball sailed over deep mid-wicket but ended up striking the woman directly on her face. The fan was visibly distressed as she was given some ice to apply on the injury. Even Sanju looked extremely apologetic when he realised that the fan was injured and the video of the entire incident has already gone viral on social media.

Talking about the match, India crushed South Africa by 135 runs in the fourth T20I and clinched the four-match series 3-1.

Samson's 109 not out off 56 balls was complemented by Tilak Varma's 120 not out in only 47 balls as they took India to an unsurmountable 283 for 1 in 20 overs, their highest total on overseas soil.

In South Africa's run chase, Arshdeep Singh (3/20) swung the ball prodigiously under lights during an opening spell that reduced the hosts to 10 for 4 and were eventually shot out for 148 in 18.2 overs.

Among the plethora of records that tumbled, the most special one will be the two Indian batters scoring centuries in same T20I innings. Samson and Varma also posted the highest partnership for India in T20 Internationals --- 210 off just 93 balls for the second wicket.

Samson completed his ton in 51 balls while Varma (41 balls) took 10 balls less. Samson now has three T20I tons in the last five innings which also included two ducks.

