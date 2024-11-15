Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma produced a sensational batting performance as the duo shattered a massive world record during the fourth T20I encounter between India and South Africa on Friday. Both batters looked in brilliant form as they slammed centuries to take India to a mammoth total of 283/1 in 20 overs. They also stitched together a 210-run partnership for the second wicket and that was the highest T20I partnership for India ever. The 210-run stand was also the highest ever against South Africa in T20Is and the highest for second wicket or below by any side in the shortest format.

Partnership of 210* between Sanju & Tilak

Highest for any wicket for India

Highest for any wicket vs South Africa

Highest for second wicket or below for any team in all T20Is

Sanju Samson's precision met its match in Tilak Varma's muscular elegance as India toyed with South African bowling attack to post an imposing 283 for 1 in the fourth and final T20 International. This is by far India's highest T20I total overseas and highest by any country on South African soil.

Among the plethora of records that tumbled, the most special one will be two Indian batters scoring centuries in same T20I innings. Samson and Varma also posted the highest partnership for India in T20 Internationals --- 210 off just 93 balls for the second wicket.

Samson (109 not out off 56 balls), who smashed a superb century in the first game, once again pummelled the Proteas in company of Varma (120 not out off 47 balls) who has really come into his own with new found confidence and vigour at number three.

Samson now has three T20I tons in the last five knocks which also included two ducks while Varma has scored back-to-back T20I tons.

Samson completed his ton in 51 balls while Varma's (41 balls) took 10 balls less.

Abhishek Sharma (36 off 18 balls) should also get his share of credit for upping the ante in the Powerplay with four huge sixes.

On a good batting track with true bounce on offer, Indian batters hit a record 23 sixes as it was possible to hit through the line by just clearing one's front leg. Samson's nine maximums was one less than Varma's 10.

