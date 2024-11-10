Star India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson unlocked a new personal milestone during the 1st T20I of a four-match series against South Africa on Friday. Samson scored his second successive T20I century, smashing 107 off just 50 balls as India took a 1-0 lead in the series in Durban. By doing so, Samson beacme the seventh-fastest Indian batter to score 7,000 T20 runs. He got to the landmark in his 269th innings, equalling former India batter Robin Uthappa in the list.

However, Samson got to the landmark quicker that former India captain MS Dhoni, who needed 305 innings to get there. While KL Rahul tops the list, having taken just 191 innings to reach the landmark, Virat Kohli (212), Shikhar Dhawan (246), Suryakumar Yadav (249), Suresh Raina (251) and Rohit Sharma (258) are the next fastest.

Samson played a 107-run knock from 50 balls at a strike rate of 214.00 against the Proteas in Durban. He smashed seven fours and 10 sixes during his time at the crease.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Samson said that there were some adjustments before the South Africa tour. The wicketkeeper-batter added that he practised on different pitches which gave him an advantage while preparing for the T20Is against South Africa.

"Yes, there's been some adjustment. With years of experience in India A tours and travelling with the Indian team, I understand South African conditions, where there's more bounce. My preparation changes accordingly. I practice on different pitches with various balls to replicate conditions and scenarios. I believe this really gives you an advantage, and I felt that I didn't take a lot of time to get set because of my preparation. My Ranji Trophy match ended on the 21st, and by the 23rd, I'd already started preparing for T20Is. It does make a difference," Samson was quoted in a release from Jio Cinema as saying.

India will take on South Africa in the second T20I match of the series on Sunday in Gqeberha.