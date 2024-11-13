India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: A series lead will be in the eye of both the teams when India take on South Africa in the third T20I of the four-match series. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side took an early lead in the series with a dominating 61-run victory in the first game, but the following contest had a contrasting result as the Proteas registered a narrow 3-wicket win. In the first T20I, Sanju Samson proved to be the difference between the sides with his sensational century. He scored 107 in 50 balls with the help of 7 fours and 10 sixes. However, the second game saw a disappointing batting performance from the visitors as the side posted a below-par total of 124 for 6 in 20 overs. Despite leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's five-wicket haul (5 for 17), India lost the game as Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee helped South Africa reach home in the tense chase.

When will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played on Sunday, November 13.

Where will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

What time will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will start at 08:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

