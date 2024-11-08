India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian cricket team will be taking on South Africa in the first T20I of the four-match series. As India firmly embrace a transition phase, a clutch of second line stars such as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will be hoping for a breakaway series in the four T20Is against South Africa. It is imperative for them to shed the tag of sidekicks and establish themselves as the first-choice players in this format.

Tilak Varma offers a similar case. The left-hander has somewhat fallen off the radar after making a solid beginning to his T20I career.

This series also offers an excellent opportunity for wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma, who has slipped a few rungs below in the pecking order, and spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who impressed against Bangladesh taking five wickets, to keep themselves afloat over the competition.

The selectors will also closely monitor how a new-look pace bowling unit - Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Yash Dayal - fare against South Africa.

When will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, November 8.

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at Kingsmead, Durban.

What time will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will start at 08:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

(With PTI Inputs)