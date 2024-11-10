Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Sanju Samson Eyes Massive World Record, India Aim For 2-0 Lead
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Sanju Samson will be in focus as India take on South Africa in the second T20I of the four-match series
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I LIVE Updates© AFP
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: Sanju Samson will be in focus as India take on South Africa in the second T20I of the four-match series at St George's Park, Gqeberha on Sunday. Samson has scored two centuries in his past two T20I matches and he will aim to become the first-ever batter to smash a hat-trick of tons in the format. In the first T20I, Samson was the difference between the two sides as he smashed a stunning century to guide India to a dominating 61-run win over Aiden Markram and co. The match also saw Samson become the first-ever India batter and fourth overall to score two consecutive T20I tons. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match -
- 17:44 (IST)India vs South Africa Live: Focus on Sanju Samson!Sanju Samson will look to continue his domination of the bowlers but India need more stability in the top order when they clash with South Africa in the second T20I South Africa, aiming to extend their superior run in the shortest format on Sunday.
- 17:28 (IST)India vs South Africa Live Updates: Have a look at squads -India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ramandeep Singh, Yash DayalSouth Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman, Reeza Hendricks
- 17:12 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE: Samson eyes big record!In the last game, India batter Sanju Samson became the first-ever player from the nation and fourth overall to score two consecutive T20I tons. He will aim to script history by becoming first batter in the world to hit a hat-trick of T20I centuries. In the previous game, Samson scored 107 runs off 50 balls.
- 17:10 (IST)Welcome folks!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of India vs South Africa second T20I of the four-match series. The contest is set to take place at St George's Park, Gqeberha. It will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST), while the toss will take place half an hour before the start. Stay connected for the live updates and scores.
