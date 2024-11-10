India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: Sanju Samson will be in focus as India take on South Africa in the second T20I of the four-match series at St George's Park, Gqeberha on Sunday. Samson has scored two centuries in his past two T20I matches and he will aim to become the first-ever batter to smash a hat-trick of tons in the format. In the first T20I, Samson was the difference between the two sides as he smashed a stunning century to guide India to a dominating 61-run win over Aiden Markram and co. The match also saw Samson become the first-ever India batter and fourth overall to score two consecutive T20I tons. (Live Scorecard)

