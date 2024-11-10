Sanju Samson's second T20I century powered India to a commanding 61-run victory in the series opener against South Africa in Durban. However, the lack of contributions from other key batters remains a big concern heading into the second game in Gqeberha, with the Suryakumar Yadav-led side look to go 2-0 up in the four-match series. However, the weather forecast paints a grim picture for fans and players. The St George's Park, venue for the 2nd T20I, will remain under cloud cover throughout the day.

As per Accuweather, rain is expected to arrive after the start of the match, around 6 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). The forecast predicts high chances of afternoon and evening showers, which could lead to interruptions and delays.

Even if the overs are reduced, there is a high possibility that rain might return later in the day, which could eventually lead to the match being washed out. "Considerable cloudiness with a couple of showers this afternoon. A passing evening shower or two; otherwise, overcast," the weather forecast read.

The temperature will fluctuate between 15 to 21 degree celsius througout the day.

India lead the four-match series 1-0, courtesy of Samson's century in the 1st T20I. Samson played a 107-run knock from 50 balls at a strike rate of 214.00 against the Proteas in Durban. He smashed seven fours and 10 sixes during his time at the crease.

For South Africa, the loss was a hard blow, marking their second consecutive defeat to India after their loss in the T20 World Cup final in June. With key players such as Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Tabraiz Shamsi all missing from the squad, the Proteas are already struggling without some of their most experienced campaigners.

The absence of these senior players will make the second T20I an uphill battle for South Africa, particularly with their recent form. Having lost 0-3 to the West Indies and drawn a series against Ireland, the Proteas will need improved performances from their senior players, including captain Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.

