Story ProgressBack to home
India Defeat South Africa By 135 Runs In 4th T20I, Clinch Series 3-1
India beat South Africa by 135 runs in the fourth and final T20 International to clinch series 3-1 on Friday.
India beat South Africa to clinch four-match T20I series 3-1© AFP
India beat South Africa by 135 runs in the fourth and final T20 International to clinch series 3-1 on Friday. Opting to bat, India posted a massive 283 for 1, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Tilak Varma (120 not out off 47 balls) and Sanju Samson (109 not out off 56 balls), and then bowled South Africa out for 148 in 18.2 overs. Tristan Stubbs top-scored for South Africa with 46 while David Miller contributed 36. For India, pacer Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/20 while Varun Chakravarthy (2/42) and Axar Patel (2/6) got two wickets each. Hardik Pandya, Ramandeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi got a wicket each.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.