India beat South Africa by 135 runs in the fourth and final T20 International to clinch series 3-1 on Friday. Opting to bat, India posted a massive 283 for 1, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Tilak Varma (120 not out off 47 balls) and Sanju Samson (109 not out off 56 balls), and then bowled South Africa out for 148 in 18.2 overs. Tristan Stubbs top-scored for South Africa with 46 while David Miller contributed 36. For India, pacer Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/20 while Varun Chakravarthy (2/42) and Axar Patel (2/6) got two wickets each. Hardik Pandya, Ramandeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi got a wicket each.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)