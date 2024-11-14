Team India created multiple world records during the third T20I against South Africa on Wednesday. Tilak Varma slammed his first century in T20I cricket, as India posted a total of 219 in 20 overs. In the end, India ended up winning by 11 runs, as South Africa could manage only 208. India broke and equalled a barrage of records during the match, including becoming the first-ever team in T20 history to register more than 200 sixes in a single calendar year.

Here is a list of the records that India broke or matched during the 3rd T20I:

1. Most sixes in T20s by a team in a single calendar year

India became the first-ever team in T20 history to hit 200 sixes in a calendar year, having done so in 2024.

2. Most 200+ scores in T20s by a team in a single calendar year

Team India have now notched up eight totals of 200 or more in 2024, making it a record. They eclipse their own record of seven from 2023, which was a joint-record alongside Birmingham Bears (2022) and the Japan national cricket team (2024).

3. Second-ever team to win 100 T20Is away

India have followed in Pakistan's footsteps by becoming the second team to reach 100 T20I wins away from home. Overall, India have won 164 T20Is.

4. Five individual centuries in a calendar year for the second time

Tilak Varma's hundred was India's fifth individual century of 2024, making them the first team to notch up five individual centuries in a calendar year twice (2023 and 2024). Previously, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had also achieved this, in 2016.

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I:

India took a decisive 2-1 lead in the four-match T20I series against South Africa, meaning that they now cannot lose the series against the team that they defeated in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.