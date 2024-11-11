Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya faced massive trolling on social media for his message to Arshdeep Singh during the second T20I encounter against South Africa on Sunday. India suffered a massive batting collapse but Hardik played a rather slow knock of 39 from 45 deliveries to steady the innings. During his stay at the innings, he ended up batting with Arshdeep who played 6 balls and scored 7 runs. In the 19th over of the innings, Arshdeep took a single and the stump-mic caught Hardik saying "Enjoy from the other end now". That is exactly what happened as Hardik played the remaining 10 balls of the innings.

However, India could only score 9 runs in the final two overs and the social media was quick to criticise Hardik for not rotating the strike and giving Arshdeep an opportunity to have a go with the bat.

Hardik after saying "enjoy from other end" to Arshdeep after he took a single on 18.2 overs,

Hardik after saying "enjoy from other end" to Arshdeep after he took a single on 18.2 overs,

0 0 0 1B 0 0 2 4

Leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's career-best 5 for 17 went in vain as India suffered a three-wicket loss to South Africa in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya said to Arshdeep in the 19th over. 'Enjoy now'

But failed to touch 3 balls





The 33-year-old's stunning performance helped India reduce SA to 66 for 6 while chasing 125 but Tristan Stubbs (47) and Gerald Coetzee (19) took the hosts home in 19 overs, ending India's 11-match winning streak.

Hardik said to Arshdeep ' just enjoy now' after getting a strike. And in next 4 balls he scored 0 wd 0 0 1 that he was dropped in next over first ball

What a clown

What a clown



Earlier, India struggled with the bat, posting just 124 for six after being put in to bat. They lost three quick wickets, falling to 15/3 within four overs.

Axar Patel (27) steadied the innings, partnering with Tilak Varma (20) and Hardik Pandya (39). Despite the top-order failure, Pandya's late flourish ensured India set a more competitive total.

(With PTI inputs)