Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has criticised the team management for under utilising star batter Rinku Singh during the 1st T20I against South Africa on Friday. Rinku, who has scored 490 runs in 27 T20Is at an average of 54.44, came out to bat at no. 6 and could score only 11 off 10 balls. While India won the match by 61 runs, courtesy of Sanju Samson's century, Chopra argued if the management is being fair with Rinku, who hasn't been getting enough opportunities with the bat in recent times.

Chopra suggested that the team management should promote Rinku up the order as the explosive batter has scored runs whenever he has been sent up the order.

"Are we being fair to Rinku? It's a very important question. Why am I asking this question? You kept him in the team first, he is your original choice player. He was in your team against Bangladesh and before that as well. Whenever you have sent him up the order or he has got to bat in the powerplay, he has scored runs every time," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra explained that Rinku isn't just a finisher as he can bat up the order, labelling him a crisis man.

"He has scored a half-century every time. He has emerged as a crisis man. He scored those half-centuries at very good strike rates. So this was that opportunity. Why don't you send him at No. 4? What is the reason that you only send Rinku down the order, always at No. 6?"

"I am asking this question only because Rinku can finish, but he is not just a finisher. This is my understanding. I feel he knows how to drive the game. He is hitting sixes but he is not someone who muscles the ball. He is not Andre Russell and he is not Hardik Pandya as well," he added.

Team India took a 1-0 lead in the series and Rinku will be in action next in the 2nd T20I in Gqeberha on November 10.