The India vs South Africa 2nd Test ended inside two days. In all, only five days of cricket action was possible to see in the two-match Test series. While the first Test ended in three days, the second Test's duration was beyond explanation. Thrice the teams were all out in a span of five sessions. While the pitch at the Newlands Stadium is under question, there are those who have raised questions at the batters' technique too.

Sunil Gavaskar has a different take on batters prowess. He feels that not just fast and bouncy pitches (like in the SENA countries) but the batter's real Test comes in spinning conditions.

"This is what Test cricket is all about. You are going to be tested. And I honestly believe I've always believed that if you cannot play on pitches where the ball turns into the batter, you know there is a tendency amongst the SENA country's media, particularly if you think that you know, if you can't play on fast, bouncy pitches, you're not a batter," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today on Star Sports.

"I'm sorry. You are not a batter if you can't play the turning pitch because over here for the bouncy pitch, there are two movements here. There for four spinners, where the ball is turning, you've got to go down the pitch. You've got to use the crease. All the shots can be exhibited.

"So that's you know what? I think, sadly, you know, our media should be actually writing about this. You know, our media should be talking about the fact that you know, but our media is so dependent sometimes, not all the time, on getting interviews with players, so they do not want to upset anybody. So they will not question the batting ability of some of the overseas guys because of that. But that's the way."

Advertisement

Aiden Markram, who perhaps played his best Test knock in the most challenging conditions, said that throughout his 103-ball 106, he felt that he could get out anytime.

On this track, it did seem as if attack is the best form of defence.

"Certainly in some cases for sure (attack is the best form of defence). Kind of feels like a matter of time before you get out. You have to maximise and score when you're there.

"Squeeze a 50, it might go a long way in tough conditions. Roles and partnerships. Some person might have to hang around and let another guy score." Markram had no hesitation in admitting that getting bowled out for 55 in the first innings was unacceptable.

Advertisement

"Good show? Certainly not 55. It was very hard. Sometimes you find yourself nicking every ball. Felt like it was one of those days for us.

"Look back in hindsight, we could have worked towards 150. It would have been a good game. Difficult to come back from there."

With PTI inputs