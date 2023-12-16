Indian cricket team captain KL Rahul revealed that Rinku Singh will most likely make his ODI debut in the upcoming series against South Africa. India will face South Africa in the first ODI encounter on Sunday and in the pre-match press conference, Rahul said that Rinku has been impressive both in T20Is and in first class cricket - a factor that contributed massively to his selection for the ODI series. India have selected a young side for the ODI series and in the absence of first-choice cricketers, the youngsters have a perfect chance to cement their position by proving their mettle on the big stage.

"What has been good to see is the temperament and game awareness that he (Rinku) has shown in the T20I series. He has shown how good a player he has been. We have seen the calmness. That has been very refreshing for me to see as well on the television. He has performed really well across formats in first-class cricket. He will get his opportunity even in the ODI series," Rahul said.

Rahul also shed light on his role in the team and said that he will be batting in the middle order besides fulfilling his wicket-keeping duties.

"I will be doing wicket-keeping & batting in middle order in this ODI series. I am happy to take any role in the Test series which the captain, the coach and the management wants. Of course, even in T20, I want to play for my country," Rahul explained.

With a clutch of new-gen stars lining up to make their presence felt, India's journey into their ODI future will hit its first stop during the opening match against South Africa.

Scepticism may be in the air about the relevance of an ODI series with a T20 World Cup in sight, but for India, and to a good extent for the Proteas as well, this face-off signifies the arrival of a fresh line, building up ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have built lofty castles in white ball formats over the last decade and a half, but now they are in the evening of their careers, and the younger Indian names will perforce need to carry forward their legacy.

None then will be in more focus than KL Rahul, who will lead India in this three-match series.

The wicketkeeper-batter has stood-in as India skipper in the past, but a successful outcome here could potentially land the Bengaluru man the ODI captaincy for a longer duration.

(With PTI inputs)