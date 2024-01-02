Legendary Indian cricket team batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth criticised the Rohit Sharma-led side and said that the Test team has been 'overrated' in the recent times. During a recent interaction, Srikkanth pointed out that India were outstanding when Virat Kohli was skipper but since then, the form has deteriorated drastically. Under Kohli, India won Test series in Australia and England. However, since then, they have lost in South Africa and England as well as in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

"Test cricket, we are overrated. I think it was a phase of 2-3 years where we were outstanding when Virat Kohli was the captain of the team. We dominated in England, we fought hard in South Africa, we won in Australia," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth also said that India need to forget the fact that they are the No. 1 ranked Test side in the world right now and even called some of the current players 'overrated'. The former India opener also want spinner Kuldeep Yadav to get more chances in order to utilise him properly.

"We have to forget the ICC rankings. We are always 1-2, 1-2. It's a combination of having overrated cricketers and people who have not performed up to their potential. Or there are players who do not have enough chances, like Kuldeep (Yadav)," he added.

Meanwhile, Dean Elgar will bid to bring the curtain down on his Test career by skippering South Africa to victory in the second and final Test against an India side who are likely to make at least two changes.

The tourists hopes of achieving their first ever series success in South Africa were comprehensively dashed as they lost the first Test by an innings-and-32 runs last Thursday.

South Africa will be revved up to give Elgar a victorious farewell.

The 36-year-old will captain the side -- standing in for the injured Temba Bavuma -- and is in fine fettle having scored a majestic 185 in the first Test.

(With AFP inputs)