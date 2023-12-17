Much like the case was with the T20I series between India and South Africa, the ODI series opener also sees a rain threat looming large. The series opener, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, could see rain interruption frustrating fans and players today. On the eve of the contest, the chances of rain were significantly higher, but the weather improved drastically on the day of the contest, giving fans a better hope of a full 100-over contest at the beautiful venue.

As per a report in AccuWeather, there is just 2% chance of rain during the day while the chances increase a little to 7% during the night. The cloud cover at the venue is likely to be around 35%.

Wanderers Stadium Pitch Report: The pitch at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg is a balanced surface. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 239 runs. The pitch at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg offers decent assistance for both batters and bowlers. Chasing is recommended at the venue, with the team batting second winning 60 percent of the contests.

The pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 71 percent of the total wickets at this venue. We would suggest that you pick as many pace bowlers as possible in your team. Based on the stats available, pacers could be in for a treat at the venue.

When it comes to head-to-head showdown between India and South Africa, the two teams have played against each other on 91 occasions in ODIs. While South Africa have won 50 matches, India have emerged victorious in 38 encounters. Meanwhile, three matches have yielded no results.

The last five ODI matches have seen South Africa win two times and India three times. The highest score in these five encounters is 326 by India whereas the lowest has been 83 by South Africa.