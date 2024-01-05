The second Test between India and South Africa turned out to be a memorable affair for all the cricket fans. From Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket hauls to India's historic seven-wicket win, this match broke several records. South Africa got bundled out for 176 in the second innings and gave a 79-run target to India, which they eventually chased down in 12 overs. Completed in only one and a half days, it also became the shortest Test match (642 ball) in the history of cricket.

The two-match Test series ended in a draw 1-1 and both the teams shared the trophy. After the match, players of both the teams posed with the trophy for a photograph, star India batter Virat Kohli grabbed all the limelight with his antics.

As both the teams took their position for their photograph, Kohli gave a "bhangra style" pose. He then went on to make gestures like a fighter, leaving all the fans entertained.

Kohli was ready to do Bhangra

This version of Kohli is such a vibe 🤌🥹❤️ #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/eIbGkmy5pT — 𝚁𝚊𝚑𝚞𝚕 (@raahgir_27) January 4, 2024

Talking about his performance, Kohli emerged as the second highest run-scorer of the series with a total of 172 runs, including a half-century.

After the Tests against the Proteas, Team India is all set to face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, starting from January 11.

For the first time in over a year, the veteran duo of Kohli and Rohit Sharma could return to the shortest format, having reportedly made themselves available for selection.

As per a report in the Indian Express, both Kohli and Rohit are keen to return to the shortest format, keeping an eye on next year's T20 World Cup. The duo last featured in a T20 international back in the 2022 T20 World Cup and have since been playing only Tests and ODIs.