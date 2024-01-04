The Indian camp remained in a jubilant mood despite the epic batting collapse that saw them going from 153/4 to 153 all-out on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa. After bowling out the Proteas for just 55 runs in the first innings, India managed to bag 3 wickets for 62 runs by the time stumps were called. Soon after India got the third wicket in the second innings, the duo of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were spotted dancing in the middle, celebrating the team's dominance.

South Africa's stand-in skipper Dean Elgar decided to bat first after winning the toss, with the decision earning him plenty of criticism from both fans and experts. After coming out to bat first, the Proteas were bundled out for just 55 in 23.2 overs, with Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) being the sole players to touch double digits.

Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell of 6/15 destroyed Proteas' top and middle order, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (0/2) also took wickets.

In their first innings, India was 153/4 at one point, with solid scores coming from Virat Kohli (46 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six), Rohit Sharma (39 in 50 balls, with seven fours) and Shubman Gill (36 in 55 balls, with five fours), but a Lungi Ngidi three-wicket over sunk India to 153 all out in 34.5 overs.

Ngidi (3/30), Kagiso Rabada (3/38) and Nandre Burger (3/42) took three wickets each for SA.

Later in their second innings, SA ended the day at 62/3, with Aiden Markram (36*) doing the bulk of the scoring. Skipper Dean Elgar managed 12 runs in his final Test innings. Mukesh got two while Bumrah got one wicket.

