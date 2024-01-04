Virat Kohli is among the cricketers who enter the ground with terrific energy, doesn't matter what the role they are playing. While Kohli is one of the greats in batting, his fielding is neither less. From taking sharp and tough catches to effecting some crucial saves and run-outs, one can find Kohli deployed in all those works. But how about suggesting a bowler and helping him get a result out of it? It is not a never-seen-before sight but definitely a rare one.

The first day of the second Test against South Africa was one to remember for Mohammed Siraj as the pacer registered his best Test bowling figures of 6 for 15. While he was sensational with the ball, Siraj owed one wicket to Kohli as the latter helped him outfox South African all-rounder Marco Jansen.

From the first slip, Kohli guided Siraj to bring Jansen forward with a good length delivery and try to get an edge off the batter's willow. Siraj did exactly that and got the wicket of Jansen as the batter nicked the ball to wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Watch it here:

Talking about the South African innings, Siraj produced a spell to remember as India bundled out South Africa for 55, their lowest total against the visitors, inside lunch on day one of the second Test in cape Town on Wednesday.

In a straight spell of nine overs, Siraj registered a six-wicket haul as the South African batters made a beeline back to the dug-out, unable to counter the disconcerting bounce and the movement, both inward and outward, that he extracted off the surface.

Advertisement

It was also South Africa's lowest total in Test cricket since their readmission into international cricket in 1991. Before Siraj's special effort, the only Indian in country's 92 year Test history to take five wickets before lunch was left-arm spinner Maninder Singh, who achieved the feat against Pakistan in Bengaluru back in 1986-1987.

On a humid Wednesday morning, South African batters found what a great leveller the game of cricket is with Siraj ripping the heart out of the Proteas batting with a masterclass of pace, swing and seam movement. The Proteas innings ended in just 23.2 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)