The song 'Ram Siya Ram' played at the Boland Park in Paarl as South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj came out to bat during the third and final ODI match against India on Thursday. It is a common song when Maharaj is in action as it was even played when he was bowling in the first innings. As Maharaj took guard in front of the stumps, he ended up having a conversation with India wicket-keeper KL Rahul who made an observation regarding the song.

Rahul pointed out with a laugh that every time Maharaj walks into the ground, the DJ plays the 'Ram Siya Ram' song and the South African cricketer agreed with him.

The video of the conversation between the two cricketers has gone viral on social media.

Hahahahha....Rahul- "Keshav bhai, every time you come, they play this song (Ram Siya Ram) pic.twitter.com/79NtNEbomk — tea_addict (@on_drive23) December 21, 2023

India defeated South Africa by 78 runs in the third ODI match to clinch the series 2-1.

Earlier, Keshav Maharaj took to social media to share a very special message following a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Maharaj stitched together a crucial last-wicket partnership with Tabraiz Shamsi and ended up hitting the winning runs against Mohammad Nawaz.

The match went down to the wire as South Africa lost wickets in a heap after a solid start but Maharaj kept his calm to clinch the win.

"In God I Trust what a special result by the boys, awesome to see the performances from shamsi90 & aidenmarkram Jai Shree Hanuman," he posted on Instagram.