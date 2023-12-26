Former South Africa cricket team skipper Faf du Plessis explained why India batters find it difficult to negotiate the Proteas conditions. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and it will be an achievement that the Rohit Sharma-led side will look to finally conquer when the take the field in the Test series starting December 26 in Centurion. Faf explained that South African pitches provide an extra bounce in comparison to Indian pitches and that creates an 'additional risk' for Indian batters.

"It's the bounce. There is almost one full hand of extra bounce here, compared to what they usually face in India. They are used to hitting the ball on the up there, but with the bounce on offer and lateral movement, there is additional risk at play if you haven't done it before and are not used to the lift. The key to doing well in South Africa is to leave well and be there for a long period," Faf told The Indian Express.

The former South Africa skipper also gave a suggestion for India batter when it comes to playing the South African bowlers. He said that Indian batters need to leave the good balls and capitalise on the bad balls that can be used to score runs.

"I remember the 2018 series, where they ran us close. They left the ball really well then and that is the key to be a successful Test side in South Africa. You have got to be patient and respect the conditions at all times. You need to have a good plan as to how you play the short balls with the extra bounce and how well you leave them," the former South Africa skipper explained.