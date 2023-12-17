With the 50-over World Cup having concluded last month, ODI is the least priority among formats and KL Rahul conceded that while the template they set at the global event continues, one can't expect greenhorns to just step in and play like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. It is worth noting that both the veterans Rohit and Virat have been excluded for the white-ball matches against South Africa with more and more newcomers getting a chance to showcase their talent.

In Rohit's absence, it is KL Rahul, who will lead the Indian cricket team in the upcoming three-match ODI series.

"I don't think a lot will change in terms of how we want to play ODIs but can't expect a newcomer to go out and play the role Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played in World Cup. It will be too soon and you have to give them time to adjust and there will be no pressure from my side," said Rahul.

"But as far as bigger picture is concerned, it's still early days," said the skipper.

Rahul metioned that the team is now focussing on the upcoming T20 World Cup that is set to take place in USA and West Indies next year.

"I think it's too early to look at bigger picture as far as ODI cricket is concerned. The focus is on T20 World Cup which is round the corner and there isn't a lot of cricket left in terms of Indian team, so focus has shifted a little bit," Rahul admitted.

In the all-format tour, India are set to play a two-match Test series against South Africa after the conclusion of the 50-over games.

"Test cricket will always be an important format for our country and having said that we are here as Indian cricket team to compete in ODI series, against really good South Africa team and focus will be on what's in front of us," said Rahul.

(With PTI Inputs)