India were outplayed by South Africa in the first Test of a two-match series last week in Centurion. The Proteas took a 1-0 in the series, courtesy of an innings and 32-run win at the SuperSport Park. With India eyeing a redemption in the series decider in Cape Town, a venue where they have never won a Test, former bowling coach Bharat Arun shared his views on the humiliating defeat in the series-opener last week, saying that the visitors "surrendered meekly" against South Africa.

"Well, to see India come back and [KL] Rahul get that century was quite happening. And there was quite a lot of help in the wicket for the bowlers. So we had a very, very positive feeling about the whole thing. And we thought that we could clearly make a Test match out of this. I think winning or losing a Test match is okay. But I think the way we lost the last Test - we surrendered meekly in the second innings - is not a good feeling," Arun told RevSportz in an interview.

On being asked if India can make a comeback and draw the series at Newlands, Arun feels Rohit and his men are strong enough to do so. To back his claim, Arun recalled how India won the series in Australia during thier last trip, having lost the first Test after being bowled out for 36.

"Indians are strong enough. They are resilient enough to be able to come back after this Test match. We did come back after being 36 all out in Australia. So losing a Test match is, I don't think it's a very, very big deal. But I think how you come back from there is even more important because that shows the character, their resilience, and things like that," he added.

India have never beaten South Africa in six previous meeting at the Newlands in Cape Town. They have played six Tests at the venue, losing four and drawing two.

Advertisement

In fact, India have only ever won four Tests in the Rainbow Nation. Two of those victories have come at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium (2006 and 2018), including their first-ever Test win in South Africa under Rahul Dravid's captaincy 17 years ago.