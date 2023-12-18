South Africa and India will compete in the 2nd ODI of India's tour of South Africa, 3 ODI Series 2023 at St George's Park in Gqeberha, South Africa, on Tuesday, December 19. The match commences at 4:30 PM IST. In the first ODI, Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh made the most of the assistance from the pitch by securing figures of 5-37, marking his first five-wicket haul in this format. On the other end, Avesh Khan proved to be the ideal partner, finishing with figures of 4-27 in eight overs.

This combined effort led to South Africa being dismissed for 116 in 27.3 overs, marking their lowest total in the format.

In response, B Sai Sudarshan showcased an impressive debut performance, scoring an unbeaten 41-ball 55, while Shreyas Iyer contributed with 52 runs. India comfortably completed the chase with 200 balls to spare, establishing a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

St George's Park, Gqeberha ODI records

Win/loss record

South Africa have played 35 matches at St George's Park. They have won 21 times and lost 13 whereas one game concluded with no result.

On the contrary, India have played six matches at the stadium, winning one and losing five.

Average score

South Africa have scored an average of 224 runs when playing an ODI match at the venue.

Meanwhile, the average score of India at St George's Park is 180 runs.

Highest score

South Africa's highest score stands at 326/3 in 50 overs, put up against Australia in 2022. Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets.

Meanwhile, the highest total for India at the same ground came against South Africa in 2018, when they put together 274/7 in 50 overs. India beat South Africa by 73 runs.

Lowest score

The lowest score of South Africa when playing at St George's Park is 119/10, recorded against England in 2009. England beat South Africa by 7 wickets.

Whereas, India could muster up only 147/10 against South Africa in 1992.

South Africa vs India ODI record at St George's Park

Head-to-head: South Africa and India have faced each other five times at St George's Park. South Africa have won four of those games while India have enjoyed the upper hand in one game.

Highest score: The highest score for a South Africa vs India match at St George's Park is 274/7 made by India in 2018.

Lowest score: India put up 147/10 on the scoreboard in 1992, which remains the third-lowest total at the stadium.

South Africa vs India head-to-head record in ODI

South Africa and India have competed against each other on 92 occasions in ODIs. While South Africa have won 50 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious in 39 encounters. Meanwhile, three matches have yielded no results.

The last five ODI matches have seen South Africa win one time and India four times. The highest score in these five games is 326 by India while the lowest has been 83 by South Africa.

South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI prediction

South Africa have won four of the last five matches against India at St George's Park and will be the favourable winners in the upcoming contest.