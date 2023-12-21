South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! Beuran Hendricks goes short and outside off with pace off. Sanju Samson was ready for it and he gets on top of it quickly as he hammers it on the on side. The ball sails over the deep mid-wicket fence for a monstrous maximum to end the over.
44.5 overs (1 Run) On a length again outside off. Rinku Singh slaps it towards deep cover but gets only a single.
44.4 overs (0 Run) A well-disguised slower bumper going just down the leg side. Rinku Singh pulls at it but fails to read the slower one and misses out on the connection.
44.3 overs (1 Run) A bit full and on the off pole. Sanju Samson drives it down to long on and runs one.
44.2 overs (1 Run) On the hard length outside off. Rinku Singh hits it crisply and sends it to deep cover for another single.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Sanju Samson pulls it away to the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a single.
43.6 overs (1 Run) MAIDEN ODI CENTURY FOR Sanju Samson! Keshav Maharaj pitches it up on off. Sanju Samson eases it to the widish long-off and takes an easy single to reach this milestone. He will be very happy with his performance and so will his team with the way he has batted in this innings.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Flat and full on middle. Rinku Singh connects with the reverse sweep and sends it to short third man for a quick single. Sanju Samson has to put the dive in at the danger end but he was safely home.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Keshav Maharaj goes full outside leg. Rinku Singh tries the reverse sweep but fails to connect.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Looped up on leg. Sanju Samson comes down the track and drives it to long off to move up to 99. Just a run away from a major milestone.
43.2 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle. Rinku Singh punches it to long on for one more run.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Sanju Samson drives it to covers and moves up to 98 with a quick single.
42.6 overs (1 Run) A bit full and on leg. Sanju Samson flicks it off his pads to fine leg for a single. He will retain the strike at the start of next over.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, short and over off. Sanju Samson defends it in front of the bowler.
42.4 overs (1 Run) On a very good length around leg. The ball stayed low as Rinku Singh almost swept it to fine leg for a single. He wanted two runs but was sent back by Samson.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Another short ball outside off but on a tighter line. Rinku Singh leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
42.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rinku Singh is dealing in boundaries! Nandre Burger delivers it short and angling down the leg side. Rinku Singh swings his bat wildly and connects well as well. The ball is helped behind the batter all the way beyond the fine leg fence for a biggie.
42.1 overs (0 Run) On the hard length around off. Rinku Singh guides it down to the fielder at point.
41.6 overs (1 Run) A bit short around middle. Rinku Singh punches this one to long on and takes a single.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted full on off. Rinku Singh defends this on solidly.
41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rinku Singh has started early! Keshav Maharaj pitches it up around off. Rinku Singh dances down the track and sends it over the infield. The ball bounces once before crossing the long off fence for four important runs.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Floated full on off. Rinku Singh drives it on the up towards the fielder at covers.
Rinku Singh walks out to bat next.
41.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Keshav Maharaj loops it up around off. Tilak Varma sweeps it well but he fails to get his timing right. The ball travels straight to the fielder at deep square leg, Wiaan Mulder who has a safe set of hands to dismiss Varma before he could do any more damage. Varma toiled hard for the fifty but now has to depart when he just started to fire.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Sanju Samson drives it to long off for a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Nandre Burger drops it short over middle. Tilak Varma comes down the ground and tries to play it straight but is again beaten by the bounce.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY UP FOR Tilak Varma! Nandre Burger bowls it on length and around off. The ball stayed low but Varma managed to tuck it away in the gap between the fielders. The ball runs to the fence at deep square leg to complete his maiden ODI half-century.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Nandre Burger bowls it short and outside off. Tilak Varma tries to cut it away but is beaten by the bounce.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball around leg. Sanju Samson pulls it to deep square leg for a single to get to the other end.
40.2 overs (2 Runs) On the hard length again around off. Sanju Samson nudges it away to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
40.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Nandre Burger bowls it on a very good length and around off. Sanju Samson picks it up well and launches it all the way beyond the fence for a glorious maximum to reach his highest score in ODI cricket.
Match Reports
