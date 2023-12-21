South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Almost chips it straight back to the bowler! Drifted in from around middle, Sanju Samson looks to use his feet but doesn't quite get to the pitch of the ball and pushes it on the bounce to Keshav Maharaj.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter this time over the stumps, this is sort of half-pulled by Varma towards deep mid-wicket for another run.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on the stumps, Sanju Samson rocks back and punches it down to long off for a single.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up around middle and leg, Tilak Varma goes for the reverse sweep and hits it aerially towards deep backward point. The ball doesn't carry and they pick up just another single. The 200 is also up for India.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Pulls the length back and around off, Sanju Samson walks down the pitch and eases it toward long off for a single.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Banged into the pitch and outside off, Tilak Varma advances and looks to smoke the ball across the line but mistimes it badly in front of mid-wicket.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Short but not short enough and angled into the body, Tilak Varma looks to pull again but misses out and gets hit high on the pads.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Gets away with the Free Hit! Bowls it fuller and on the pads, Sanju Samson tries to whip it away but gets it towards deep backward square leg for only a single.
38.4 overs (7 Runs) No ball and Six! India really upping the ante now and the Proteas bowlers are under pressure here. This is banged in short over middle again, Sanju Samson stands his ground and clobbers the pull well over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Lizaad Williams proving to be quite expensive. Free Hit coming up...
38.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller this time around off, pushed away past covers for a single.
38.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! This is banged in short again, this time over middle, Tilak Varma just rolls his wrists over the ball nicely and pulls it behind square leg for a boundary.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Banged in short and outside off, Tilak Varma looks to stay leg side of the ball and uppercut it but misses.
37.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLASSY! Keshav Maharaj bowls it full and around leg. Sanju Samson comes down the track and creates some room for himself. He plays it inside out and over the cover region all the way racing away to the fence for four runs.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Dragged length which angles into the stumps. Sanju Samson pushes it back to the bowler off the back foot.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Looped up outside off. Tilak Varma puts his foot forward and drives it to covers for a singe.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Over the wicket now and drops it on a length outside off and full, Tilak Varma defends it to the cover fielder.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Round the wicket and drops it on a length outside off, Sanju Samson steps out and works it towards long-off for a single.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Over the wicket and outside off, Tilak Varma gets low and sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Banged in short again over off stump, Tilak Varma swivels and pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
36.5 overs (0 Run) A well-directed bumper this time, around off and at a much more difficult height for the batter. Tilak Varma leaves it alone.
36.4 overs (3 Runs) Nicely played again! Back of a length and outside off, Sanju Samson hops on the back foot and lets the ball come on before easing it behind point. Keshav Maharaj from short third gives chase and saves a run for his side.
36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Handsomely pulled away! Banged in short and over the stumps, Sanju Samson hangs back and climbs into the pull before muscling it over wide mid on for a boundary.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Good length around middle, Tilak Varma walks across and flicks it away to deep backward square leg for a single.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) Four!
35.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and on off, Sanju Samson flicks it to mid-wicket for no run.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time and angled well into the stumps, Tilak Varma clips it away behind square and picks up a run.
35.4 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter and wide of the off stump, Tilak Varma plays it a bit late and cuts it to deep backward point for a couple of runs.
35.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Floated full and well down the leg side, wided again.
35.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball, banged in over leg stump and angling down leg. Tilak Varma looks to pull but misses and a wide is called.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length over the stumps, taking a bit of pace off it, Tilak Varma just knifes the ball into the on side.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent fielding! Short and outside off, Tilak Varma steps out and slaps it behind point where the fielder dives to his right and saves a certain boundary.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Uppish but in the gap! This is pitched up wide of the off stump, Sanju Samson plants his front foot forward and looks to drive but chips it to the left of the cover fielder and picks up a single to the deep.
