South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Just short!
34.4 overs (0 Run) Short and way down to the leg stump line, Sanju Samson is late on that pull and mistimes it to short fine leg.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Tilak Varma presses forward and drives it to deep cover for a single.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Dragged length at the middle stump, Sanju Samson goes on the back foot and tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and gets a little bit of purchase off the deck on that one around the middle and leg stump line, Sanju Samson stays back and punches it hard off his inside edge towards square leg.
33.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tilak Varma starting to find his mojo back now. Slightly short and outside off, Varma shuffles across and gets inside the line before lapping it over the keeper's head for a boundary.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, a bit of width on offer, Tilak Varma plays it late and cuts it straight to short third.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around off, Sanju Samson hangs back, crouches a bit and just taps the ball on its head toward third man for another single.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Good length, angled on the pads, Tilak Varma tickles it around the corner to fine leg for a run. The 50-run stand now comes up between these two.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket to the left-hander and drops it short close to the off stump. Tilak Varma hops and dabs it down on the off side.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Hits the hard length and bowls it outside off, Sanju Samson stays back and pats it away in front of the diving man at point and picks up a single. The 150 comes up for India as well.
Drinks break! South Africa has managed to keep the pressure on the batters but the way Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson are building a partnership is commendable. They need to keep this going and start attacking the bowlers. The Indians are lacking runs on the board currently and a few boundaries will contribute a lot to their cause. South Africa on the other hand need to take a few more wickets and make the chase a bit easy for themselves.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off, Tilak Varma strides ahead and pushes it to extra cover. A good over for India comes to an end. 10 from it.
32.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Launched! Aiden Markram gives some air on that ball and pitches on a tad fuller length in front of the stumps, Tilak Varma advances down to the pitch, lofts it straight down the ground and clears the fence for half a dozen. This will surely release some pressure off his shoulders.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Drags his length again at the stumps, Sanju Samson hangs back and pulls but miscues it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
32.3 overs (2 Runs) Drags his length a bit and pitches it around the leg stump, Sanju Samson rocks back and pulls it towards deep square leg and runs a double as the fielder misfields in the deep.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and down the leg side, Sanju Samson goes for an uncharacteristic reverse sweep and misses it completely to the keeper.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Around the wicket and tosses it up outside off and full, Tilak Varma shimmies down and drills it down to long on for a single.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off and angling in again, Sanju Samson stays back and flicks it toward square leg for no run again.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Hard length over middle, angling in as well, tucked away straight to mid-wicket.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Just over! Comes from around the stumps and angles in a fuller delivery on off stump, Tilak Varma looks to take it on but heaves it off the inner half of the bat and just wide of the man at mid-wicket for a single.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length again and around off, Sanju Samson stays back and steers it away to third man with an opened bat face and turns the strike over.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, played off the back foot and wide of point for another single.
31.1 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! This is bowled on a good length and wide of off stump, Sanju Samson doesn't move his feet and just throws his hands at it. The ball takes the outer half and is skied but lands safely around wide third man. The batters get a single and Samson looks a bit edgy now.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length at the stumps. Tilak Varma goes back and cuts it to right of short cover.
30.5 overs (1 Run) On a dragged length outside off, Sanju Samson shimmies down the track to heave it away but loses his shape and gets an inside edge on that one, the ball travels towards deep mid-wicket. They cross for a single.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery at the stumps, Tilak Varma creates some room for him and slaps it towards sweeper cover for an easy single.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Flights it up around the leg stump on a fullish length, Sanju Samson dances down to the pitch of the ball and pushes it towards long on and gets a single.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Sanju Samson strides forward and drives it straight to short extra cover.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls on a good length from around the wicket on the leg stump line, Sanju Samson punches it off the back foot to short mid-wicket.
