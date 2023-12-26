South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma sustained an injury to his left hamstring while fielding against India in the second session of the first Test match in Centurion on Tuesday, according to ESPNcricinfo. Following the injury, the 33-year-old was taken to a hospital for scans, where the initial reports revealed that he suffered an injury to his hamstring. The hospital added that he would go through further "medical evaluations" to make sure he could take part in the long-format game or not. According to ESPNcricinfo, a Cricket South Africa statement said he will "undergo daily medical evaluations to determine" if he will play any further role in the match.

Bavuma suffered the injury during the 20th over of India's first inning. While chasing the ball off a shot from Virat Kohli's bat, the Proteas skipper managed to stop the ball but unfortunately injured his left hamstring while saving. Following the incident, Bavuma walked off the field immediately.

If the skipper is unable to come to the crease to bat, then the hosts will be a player short for the rest of the first Test match since Bavuma cannot be replaced due to an external injury. He will also be doubtful for the second Test match against India, which will start on January 3 in Cape Town.

Recapping the first Test, rain played spoilsport as the majority of the third session was ruled out on Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa on Tuesday at the SuperSport Park.

At the end of Day 1, India posted a total of 208/8 in 59 overs with KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj unbeaten with respective scores of 70(105)* and 0(10)*.

KL Rahul fought valiantly throughout the time that he spent on the field. While the rest of the batters failed to overcome Kagiso Rabada, he fought with vigour to take India's score past the 200-run mark. Siraj also showed patience during the 10 balls that he faced.

The only casualty in the final session was Jasprit Bumrah, who lost his patience and ended up losing his wicket to Marco Jansen after playing 19 balls.