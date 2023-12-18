Shreyas Iyer scored a flamboyant half-century to guide India to victory over South Africa in the first ODI encounter on Sunday but a hilarious incident during his stay at the crease left everyone in splits. During the 9th over of the Indian innings, Iyer was facing Nandre Burger and while trying to play a pull shot, he lost his grip on his bat and it went flying towards square-leg. It landed ahead of the square-leg umpire and was returned by South African fielders as all of them shared a laugh. The video of the incident has gone viral and social media users have come up with their posts and memes.

Pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan set up a convincing eight-wicket win for India in the first one-day international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep took five for 37 and Avesh claimed four for 27 as South Africa crashed to 116 all out.

Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer hit half-centuries as India needed just 16.4 overs to reach the target.

Indian captain KL Rahul said he had expected India's spinners to play a prominent role on the same pitch on which spin had prevailed in a Twenty20 international on Thursday.

"It was completely different to what we expected," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

Perfectly natural place for Shreyas Iyer's bat to end up after that pull shot!#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/8VQSck6915 — Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) December 17, 2023

"There was a lot of help in the wicket and the boys bowled really well."

Kuldeep Yadav was the only spinner used, taking the last wicket at a cost of three runs in 2.3 overs.

South African captain Aiden Markram said there had been more help for the seam bowlers than he anticipated when he won the toss and decided to bat.

“Credit to the Indian bowlers," he said. "There was a bit of lateral movement and we weren't able to settle and build partnerships."

(With AFP inputs)