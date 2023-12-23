Right-handed batter Sarfaraz Khan shone with a sensational hundred during India's three-day intra-squad practice match in Pretoria. It is worth noting that the Indian cricket team players are currently preparing for the two-match Test series against South Africa, starting December 26 in Centurion. In the India vs India 'A' game, Sarfaraz slammed a 63-ball ton. The video his batting has went viral on social media as the star batter played the knock against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana.

Despite establishing himself as one of the most consistent batters in the domestic circuit, an India call-up has eluded Sarfaraz for long. He scored 556 runs in six games at an average of 92.66 in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign with the help of three centuries. In the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season, he had 982 runs at an average of 122.75.

Talking about the upcoming Test series vs South Africa, Indian cricket team superstar Virat Kohli has reportedly returned home due to a family emergency.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources, however, have confirmed that the iconic batter will be back in time for the first Test.

Earlier, the BCCI had released wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan from the squad for the Test series over a personal matter. KS Bharat was named as his replacement for the 2-match series.

It has also been learned that India's opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series because of a fracture in his finger.

Gaikwad had sustained the injury on his finger while trying to take a catch during the second ODI against South Africa earlier this week. The BCCI hasn't yet named a replacement for the young batter.