South Africa will face India in the 2nd Test of the Freedom Trophy 2023/24 on Wednesday, January 3, at Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST. South Africa and India have played one match in the series, with South Africa winning the first Test. In the first game of this series, Dean Elgar was the Man of the Match and the opening batter scored the highest fantasy points for South Africa with 243 match fantasy points while KL Rahul topped the fantasy points leaderboard for India with 164 match fantasy points.

SA vs IND, Newlands, Cape Town Pitch Report

The pitch at the Newlands, Cape Town will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. It will not allow a lot of assistance to the bowlers and wicket-taking is going to be difficult. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 327 runs. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue, with the team batting first winning 67 per cent of the matches.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 71 per cent of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea. Based on the stats available, we predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

Weather Report for Newlands, Cape Town

The temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 60 per cent. Winds at a speed of 2.72 m/s are expected.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top Batter and Wicket-Keeper Picks

Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 107 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. This player is a top-order opening left-handed batter. In the recent 3 matches, Dean Elgar has scored 185, 4, 16, 38, 47 runs averaging 58 per match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick in your team. He has an average of 127 match fantasy points in the last 3 games and a fantasy rating of 8.1. This player is a top-order opening batter, who bats left-handed. In the recently played 3 matches, Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 17, 5, 57, 38, 171 runs at an average of 57.6 per match.

Kyle Verreynne

Kyle Verreynne can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 103 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.9. This player is a right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recent 3 matches, Kyle Verreynne has scored 279 runs averaging 55.8 per match.

SA vs IND Fantasy Prediction: Top Bowler Picks

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada can be a good safe pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 109 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. This player is a right-arm fast bowler and in the last 2 matches, Kagiso Rabada has taken 9 wickets at an average of 1.8.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is a bowler and has an average of 106 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.5 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a right-arm fast bowler and in the last 2 matches, this player has taken 0, 4, 0, 0, 3 wickets at an average of 1.4.

Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. Keshav Maharaj has an average of 97 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. He is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and in the last 2 matches, this player has taken 3 wickets at an average of 0.6.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top All-Rounder Picks

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. Ravindra Jadeja has an average of 151 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.8. He is a left-handed batter. In the recent 2 matches, this player has scored 98 runs averaging 19.6 per match.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Ravichandran Ashwin has an average of 138 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. He bowls off-break and in the recent 2 matches, this player has taken 3 wickets at an average of 0.6.

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen is an all-rounder and has an average of 119 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.1 and is a safe bet for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. Marco Jansen bowls left-arm medium-fast and in the recently played 2 matches, he has taken 6 wickets at an average of 1.2.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Dean Elgar

South African batter Dean Elgar has racked up 185 runs in 1 match of the Freedom Trophy 2023/24 at an average of 185 and a strike rate of 64.46. He has the highest score of 185.

Virat Kohli

India's Virat Kohli has hit 114 runs in 1 match and is the team's leading run-getter this season. He has a strike rate of 78.08 and averages 57. He also has 1 fifty and 0 tons to his name in the Freedom Trophy 2023/24.

Nandre Burger

The South African bowler has picked up 7 wickets in 1 match. Nandre Burger's best spell for this edition is 4/33 and his average is 11.85.

Jasprit Bumrah

The bowler from India has picked up 4 wickets in 1 match so far at an average of 17.25. Jasprit Bumrah's 4/69 is his top bowling performance of the Freedom Trophy 2023/24.

South Africa vs India head-to-head record in Tests

South Africa and India have competed against each other on 43 occasions in Tests. While South Africa have won 18 matches, India have emerged victorious on 15 instances. Meanwhile, 10 encounters have concluded in a stalemate.

The last 5 Test contests have seen South Africa win on 3 occasions and India on 2 occasions. The highest score in these 5 encounters is 497 by India whereas the lowest has been 131 by India.

India's Predicted XI:Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Japrit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Kyle Verreynne and KS Bharat

Batters: Dean Elgar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, David Bedingham and Shubman Gill

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger

Captain: Nandre Burger

Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja