With just one wicket to go and three reviews remaining, the Indian cricket team decided to make use of their resources, although knowing that the result was unlikely to come in their favour. Mohammed Siraj hit South Africa's Nandre Burger high on the right right, on Day 2 of the second Test at Cape Town, but the umpire had little interest in rewarding Team India's appeal. However, realising that India have three DRS calls to spare, Rohit contemplated going for a review, after a brief discussion with teammates, but eventually decided against taking it.

None of the Indian players seemed too interested after Siraj appeal for a catch at the short square leg position. But, Rohit thought it was fine to take the DRS despite there being quite a slim chance of the umpire giving the call in India's favour. In the end, however, the India skipper didn't signal for DRS.

Rohit Sharma:"I think I should take the review (followed by a series of slangs), we still have three remaining"

Virat Kohli:"Yeah, take it. There could've been an inside edge."

Fans on social media were in splits seeing how Rohit was discussing the decision to take DRS, particularly the language he used.

India eventually dismissed South Africa for 176, with Aiden Markram emerging as the top-scoring batter having registered a century. Chasing a target of 79 runs, India needed just 12 overs to complete the run-chase and draw the series 1-1.

"A great feat. In Centurion, we had to learn from the mistakes we made in that Test. We came back pretty well, especially our bowlers. Even though the conditions were tough for batters, you still go to put the ball in the right areas. Had some plans as to what we wanted to do and the boys got rewarded for it. We applied ourselves, we batted really well to get a 100-run lead, not pleasing to see the last six wickets. We knew that it's going to be a short game, we knew every run matters, to get that first innings lead was very important for us," Rohit said after what was the shortest Test match in history.