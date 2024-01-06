The Newlands pitch has been in the headlines ever since the first day of the second Test between India and South Africa saw a whopping 23 wickets fall. As game resumed on the second day, India struck early, with Jasprit Bumrah sending back David Bedingham. However, not longer after the Proteas lost their 4th wicket of the second innings, play came to a brief halt as India pacer Mukesh Kumar complained of a hole in the pitch where his foot was landing while bowling. Though India captain Rohit Sharma downplayed the situation, hammers came out as the ground staff looked to resolve the matter.

The members of the ground staff weren't the only ones who tried to fix the pitch using a hammer as a few Indian players also tried their hand at the same, attempting to level the landing area so that match could resume.

Before the start of play, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah recalled the epic scenes that unfolded in Cape Town, with pace bowlers of both the teams running riot with the ball. Bumrah admitted that he didn't expect the pitch to play the way it did on the opening day.

"Cricket is always surprising. When we saw the wicket in the morning, we didn't expect that it's going to be an action-packed day like how it was. It's always fun for a bowler that you are always in play, anything can happen anytime. If you bowled disciplined lines, there's a lot in the wicket. Interesting day of cricket. We have a lot of belief in our bowling line-up, but a lot of the bowlers are new. The discussion was about consistency and bowling in partnerships. We have to create pressure, you don't necessarily need to bowl magic deliveries now and then.

"You just have to do the basic things right again and again. We were very happy that we were able to do that in this game. I started from the other end, but we realised that there was little more help, unevenness and seam movement from the Wynberg end. Other end, there's not too much help. Still there's a lot of work to be done, I made my Test debut (here), so this ground will always be special in my heart. Since then, it's been a good journey. If we do our things right, the result will be in our favour," he said before the start of play on Day 2.