The Indian cricket team is currently gearing up for the two-Test series against South Africa, starting on December 26. The white ball-leg of the tour saw many young faces getting a chance as the veterans were rested. However, for the Test series, all the big boys are back including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin among others. India have never won a Test series in South Africa, and according to former South Africa pacer Fannie de Villiers this is India best chance to clinch their maiden series win in the Rainbow nation.

Though pace is expected to dominate the contests, all eyes will be on Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to show the spin magic. Ahead of the first Test in Centurion, Ravichandran introduced a special person in video vlog on Saturday.

"Sir should we introduce you as 'Paapa' or 'R Venkatesh'?" Ashwin asked the person on his YouTube Channel.

"Paapa Venkatesh is good enough," came the reply.

Ashwin then revealed who the gentleman was and then called him by a special moniker.

"So, right now he is one of the biggest enemies of the Indian cricket team. He was the local manager of the World Cup-winning Australian cricket team until last month. Why did you did this to us, sir?" R Ashwin asked.

"My life was peaceful until that happened. My entire peace has been lost since then," Venkatesh replied.

"So, you were the local manager of the Australian cricket team. Wherever they go, they refer to you by your name and call you over. And now you are travelling with the Indian A team. How was the experience?" Ashwin asked.

"I am doing the same thing I did with Australia here too. But then, since I am doing it with known faces, it's a lot better, " Venkatesh said.

"I was thinking whether to call him or not. But he got caught up like a scapegoat." Ashwin then said.

"A scapegoat that came by itself!" he replied.

"So, he is the local manager. He handles the local needs of the team," Ashwin said.

Meanwhile, South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad on Saturday expressed confidence that India won't be able to breach their 'Final Frontier' in the upcoming series.

Rabada was rested from the white ball leg as he was nursing a heel niggle while Ngidi pulled out after sustaining a left ankle injury ahead of the T20Is.

On Saturday afternoon though, Rabada and Nigidi bowled full tilt at the centre training wicket of the Supersport Park and facing them was Dean Elgar, who is playing in his last series.

The Centurion track is a pacer's dream although India did get the better of South Africa last time around. The head coach would want his lethal weapons to fire on all cylinders.

With PTI inputs