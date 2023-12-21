India and South Africa will be squaring off against each other in the third and final ODI match on Thursday in Paarl. The three-match series is currently levelled at 1-1 and both the teams will be putting their best foot forward, in order to claim the series. Apart from tough competition from both the sides, all eyes will be on the weather of Paarl. Rain played a spoilsport many times during the three-match T20I series between the two teams. The weather forecast of Paarl has stated that there will be no signs of rain.

According to the Accuweather, there are zero per cent chances of rain during the day. The cloud cover is also 0% and the humidity is currently at 26%.

With a similar storyline of faltering opening combination running through the first two matches, India's hopes of registering their second ODI series triumph in South Africa will revolve around a sturdy start from the openers

India's lone ODI series win in the Rainbow nation came in 2018, and for an encore they require a robust beginning from Ruturaj Gaikwad and B Sai Sudharsan as a pair.

Boland Park Pitch Report: The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at Boland Park is 254. Batting first should be the preferred option at this stadium, with the team batting first winning 60 percent of its matches.

When it comes to head-to-head showdown, South Africa and India have faced each other on 93 occasions in ODIs. While South Africa have won 51 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious in 39 instances. Meanwhile, three matches have yielded no results.

India have won four of the last five face-offs against South Africa and will go into this clash as the favourites.

(With PTI Inputs)