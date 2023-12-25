Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma came up with a perfect reply when asked whether he will be playing for India in the T20 World Cup 2024. During the pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test between India and South Africa starting December 26 in Centurion, Rohit said that the Cricket World Cup 2023 heartbreak was tough for the side and all the players will be 'desperate' to win the elusive Test series in South Africa. When a reporter asked him whether the desperation will be there in him as well for T20 World Cup 2024 due to the heartbreak, Rohit said that the main aim for all the players is that they are 'desperate' to play before adding that he understands what was being implied in the question.

"Desperation is there for everyone to play cricket. Everyone wants to play and everyone wants to do well. Wherever they get a chance, they will want to perform well. Mujhe pata hain aap kya bolne ki koshish kar rahe ho, milega aapko, jawab milega uska (I know what you are trying to ask here and you will get your answer," Rohit responded leaving some of the reporters in splits.

Rohit did not play in the white-ball series against South Africa and speculations have been rife regarding his possible participation in the T20 World Cup 2024.

During the press conference, Rohit also said that as a leader, he wants his team to "achieve" what others Indian sides in the past have failed to do in South Africa.

Since their first Test series in South Africa in 1992, India have never achieved success there.

India will play South Africa in the the first of the two Tests starting here on Tuesday.

"Want to achieve what nobody has achieved in this part of the world," Rohit said during the pre-match press conference.

Rohit also did not want to speak about his cricketing future, just saying that he wants to enjoy the game.

"I want to play whatever cricket is there in front of me," he said without elaborating his plans.

(With PTI inputs)