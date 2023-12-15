Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has slammed the umpiring in India vs South Africa third T20I. The match at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday witnessed a massive umpiring blunder when South Africa batter David Miller got a big outside edge on the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. Apart from the bowler, wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma, who collected the ball behind the stumps, made a huge appeal but umpire was unconvinced. To India's poor luck, the Decision Review System (DRS) was not available during that time due to some technical issue and that saw Miller survive.

While slamming the umpiring, Chopra mentioned that it was not the only case in South Africa.

Umpiring in SA is



And it's not an isolated case tbh. #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 14, 2023

Talking about the game, Suryakumar Yadav hit a dazzling century as India levelled their series against South Africa with a crushing 106-run win in the third and final T20I.

Suryakumar made 100 in a total of 201 for seven after India were sent in to bat.

South Africa crashed to 95 all out with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking a career-best five for 17 on his 29th birthday.

"We wanted to play a fearless brand of cricket. That was one box we wanted to tick - to put runs on the board and then defend it," said Suryakumar at the post-match presentation when he was named player of the match and player of the series.

The Indian captain thrashed eight sixes and seven fours in making his fourth T20I century off 55 balls. He was caught at deep square leg off the next ball as India lost three wickets, including a run-out, in the final over, bowled by Lizaad Williams.

Suryakumar was off the field for most of the South African innings after twisting his left ankle while fielding in the third over.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took over the captaincy and played a significant role in South Africa's collapse by returning figures of 2 for 25 in 3 overs.

(With AFP Inputs)